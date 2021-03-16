Deputy commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Prem Shankar Jha says that the target is to set-up the charging stations by August 15 this year. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot appeals to corporates to invest in these projects with CSR initiatives and help to set up EVs around the country.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of setting up electric charging stations in New Delhi with 18 such stations being constructed in Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Aurobindo Place, and South Extension Part II. more than 80 stations are planned to be made in other areas of South Extension Delhi.

SDMC Deputy Commissioner, Prem Shankar Jha said that the target to build these stations is August 15 this year. These e-charging stations are set up by public sector firms like Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), both are government of India enterprises.

Deputy Commissioner SDMC further said that the EESL is setting up stations at 43 places out of which 18 have been readied and BECIL will put up 20 stations. Telecommunications Consultant India Ltd. is looking to set up 50 stations, for which the SDMC has applied and are exploring different new locations.

The East and North Municipal Corporations Delhi have also planned 93 and 127 such stations in their respective jurisdiction areas.

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot appealed to corporate businesses and organizations, on Sunday, to adopt electric vehicles in their fleets and urged them to use CSR funds for setting up charging stations around New Delhi. the setting up of such stations shall be carried under the government’s ongoing ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds is an effective approach and can be used to create an impact in society. through CSR initiatives, the corporates can adopt or install an EV charging station in Delhi.

