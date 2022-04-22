Delhi government announced that the preventative or booster COVID-19 dose to be free

The Delhi government announced on Thursday that all eligible beneficiaries aged 18 to 59 years will be able to receive the preventative or booster COVID-19 dose for free at all government vaccination centres. The announcement follows a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital.

On April 10, the Union Health Ministry introduced the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at private vaccination centres for anyone aged 18 and up.

The precaution dosage is available to anyone above the age of 18 who has completed nine months since the second dose was administered.

Recently, Delhi has reported 965 new COVID-19 instances, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,000.