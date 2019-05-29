Delhi Government has approved 10 per cent reservation to EWS general category in government jobs on Thursday. Economically Weaker Section (EWS or GEN-EWS) is a subcategory of people belonging to the general category whose monthly income is not more than Rs. 66666.66 per month or Rs. 8 lakhs annually.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has on Thursday approved 10 per cent reservations for the people belonging to the EWS or Economically Weaker Sections category in government jobs. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January had announced that a new amendment in the constitution will be brought for the EWS category that will enable 10 per cent reservations in jobs under the government of India.

The Economically Weaker Section (EWS or GEN-EWS) is a subcategory of people belonging to the General Category whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 8 lakhs and who do not belong to SC/ST/OBC categories. With this 10 percent reservations apart from the 50 per cent reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, the total reservation has gone up to 60 per cent.

This quota for the general category has been enabled under the 124th amendment in the Constitution and it gives special provisions for admission to educational institutions, including private educational institutions, whether or not under the state, apart from the minority educational institutions. The new bill has mandated only those eligible for availing the benefits under the economically weaker section whose annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh and does not own more than five acres of agricultural land. Those who fulfil these criteria will be eligible for admission based on a reservation in educational institutions as well as in government jobs.

If a person owns a flat of 1000 square feet or more, land of 100 sq yards in notified municipality area and 200 yards in the non-notified area then he/she won’t be eligible for availing the EWS quota benefits.

