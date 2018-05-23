The Aam Aadmi Party government took tough stand against the fee hike levied by the private schools on Wednesday, May 23, by directing them to refund the excess fees charge by adding 9% interest. The schools are directed to refund the fees within 7 days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any.

The Aam Aadmi party government on Wednesday, May 23, directed 575 private schools in the national capital to refund the excess fees charged by them citing implementation of the 6th pay commission recommendations. The state government also directed the school to refund the excess fees which was charged between June 2016 to January 2018, with 9% interest. The move by the AAP regime comes after the report of a committee headed by the Delhi High Court examined the records of private schools on the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission recommendations.

So far the panel has audited 1169 schools in the city. An order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said, “The committee has identified 575 schools in its report to refund excess fees charged by these schools with 9 percent interest. The schools are directed to refund the fees within 7 days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any.” It further pointed out that private schools failed to refund within the time provided, stringent actions will be taken against the schools under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

ALSO READ: CAG report highlights irregularities in Delhi’s financial administration, Arvind Kejriwal warns of exemplary action

The tough stance against excess fees levied by the private school taken by the AAP government comes under the initiative of ‘rendering education as a services’. Few days ago, in a similar incident, the government ordered schools to roll back fee hike and also de-recognised a private school in the capital for not providing free uniform and books to the students admitted under the EWS category.

ALSO RED: Delhi metro: Magenta Line’s Janakpuri-Kalkaji to open for public from May 29

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App