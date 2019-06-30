Delhi government extends summer holidays by a week for students up to Class 8: Delhi government has extended summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 by a week following the hot weather conditions in the national capital.

Delhi government extends summer holidays by a week for students up to Class 8: The Delhi government on Sunday extended summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 by a week. The government decided to take the decision following the hot weather conditions in the national capital. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish informed that summer vacation for students up to Class 8 has been extended till July 8. For other classes, he added, the school will reopen as per the earlier schedule. He also clarified that the decision would be applicable to both government and private schools.

For the past week, the national capital has been struggling with severe heat waves. The MeT department has predicted that the weather conditions would remain the same for the coming few days. Earlier in the morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius, two notches above the normal. The humidity level was recorded at 42 per cent.

दिल्ली में गर्म मौसम को देखते हुए स्कूलों में 8वीं क्लास तक के लिए गर्मी की छुट्टियाँ एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ाई जा रही हैं. 8वीं तक बच्चों के स्कूल अब 8 जुलाई से खुलेंगे. बाक़ी क्लास के लिए स्कूल अपने पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार खुलेंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department also predicted that the monsoon will arrive Delhi-NCR on July 3. Earlier on Saturday, the temperature was hovering at 43 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, monsoon has hit Mumbai. On Saturday, 15 people lost their lives in Pune under the debris of a wall of a residential building that collapsed in Pune post-midnight after heavy rains in Maharashtra. The incident took place in Pune’s Kondhwa area at around 1:45 am, police said. Apart from that, the city faced a halt to traffic due to heavy rains.

