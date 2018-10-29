Delhi government issues notice to Badhaai Ho crew: The Delhi government issued notice on Sunday, October 28, to the director Amit Sharma, producers of just-released film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, seeking to cut smoking scenes and promotion of tobacco products. According to the state health department, several scenes in the film, where the actors are seen smoking, which violated provisions of the anti-smoking statute.

SK Arora said that the script of the film can always be altered for the interest of the public

Delhi government issues notice to Badhaai Ho crew: The Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued notice on Sunday, October 28, to the crew of just-released film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, seeking to cut smoking scenes and promotion of tobacco products in the film. Additional Director of the Public Health and national capital’s Tobacco Control Officer SK Arora reportedly said that there are innumerable scenes in the film, where the actors are seen smoking, which violated provisions of the anti-smoking statute.

He also pointed out that there were regular scenes in the film which promoted tobacco products, to this, he asserted that the publicity of tobacco products, explicitly or implicitly are bunned under anti-smoking laws. The legal notice has been issued to the director Amit Sharma, producers and actors of the film. This is not the first time the state’s health department has taken action against Bollywood, earlier it issued notices to Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

He further expressed discontent by saying that the youngsters adhere to the habits of Bollywood stars and films, they often tend to copy them blindly. The entertainment industry should take preventive measures and take responsibility for the people. He further said that the script of the film can always be altered in the interest of the public.

The issue comes under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), which forbids the advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India.

The Act prohibits smoking of tobacco in public places, except in special rooms provided by hotels/restaurants and airports.

