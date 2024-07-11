Delhi Government Revises Pollution Certificate Fees for Vehicles After 13 Years; Check New Prices

The Delhi government has increased the fees for pollution certificates for the first time in 13 years. This adjustment reflects the rising costs of pollution-checking services and addresses long-standing demands from the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

As of the new revision, the rates for pollution certificates are:

-> Petrol, CNG, or LPG two and three-wheelers: ₹80

-> Petrol, CNG, or LPG four-wheelers: ₹110

-> Diesel vehicles: ₹140

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot explained that the decision was made to keep up with the increased costs associated with pollution-checking services. He stated, “In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates.”

Gahlot emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining air quality and ensuring that all vehicles in Delhi meet the required pollution standards.

