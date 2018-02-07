AAP government plans to introduce lessons on happiness in Delhi government-run schools. Students from nursery to class 8 will be given 'happiness curriculum', which will take place from the upcoming academic session. The move introduced by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia received an overwhelming response on Twitter.

The government has formed a team of experts, including Delhi government school teachers and principals, to prepare a framework for the curriculum," said Sisodia

Amid many controversies, the Aam Aadmi government introduces happy lessons in Delhi government-run schools for nursery to class 8 from the forthcoming academic session. Government school students in Delhi will be taught to be happier, more confident and have greater self-esteem through the introduction of an activity-oriented “Happiness Curriculum” for Nursery to Class 8 students from the coming academic session. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, made the announcement at the “Excellence in Education” awards ceremony here on Wednesday and stressed that happiness was more important than marks.

“Purpose of education for students is not merely to get high marks. The education system needs to produce happier, confident and self-aware citizens. It is these self-aware citizens who will create a better society. “Education has to serve a larger moral and societal purpose and can’t be looked upon in isolation from the needs of society. Even as we aim for economic equality, we must also strive for happiness equality,” he said. The entire curriculum, he said, would be activity-based and no formal examinations would be there. However, a periodic assessment of the children’s progress will be made using a “Happiness Index”. “The government has formed a team of experts, including Delhi government school teachers and principals, to prepare a framework for the curriculum,” said Sisodia.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted saying, ” ‘Happiness’ curriculum will be introduced through activities for children from class Nursery to 8, and children’s development would be seen with a ‘Happiness Index’

