Delhi Government To Provide ₹ 10 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Victims Who Drowned In Floods Due To Heavy Rains

The Delhi government recently announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the victims who lost their lives due to the severe rainfall and the subsequent drowning incidents in the capital city amidst the recent onset of monsoons. The decision was conveyed by Delhi’s Minister Atishi in an official statement that she had given to the revenue department following the heavy rains on June 28.

The national capital witnessed an unprecedented 228mm of rainfall within 24 hours which subsequently led to severe flooding and multiple incidents of drowning. Minister Atishi reported that the heavy downpour had resulted in the several deaths that had taken place due to the extreme weather conditions.

In her directive to the revenue department, Minister Atishi stated, “It is hereby directed that the families of all those who lost their lives shall be provided a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh.” She further instructed the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Revenue to work closely with area hospitals and the Delhi Police to identify the victims and ensure the swift disbursement of the compensation on behalf of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). “ACS Revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police – and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD.”

Minister Atishi also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation, stating, “Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mm in 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakhs. Directions have been given that this compensation reaches the grieving families speedily.”