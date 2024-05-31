Delhi Government Urges Supreme Court for Temporary Water Supply Increase from Haryana, UP, and Himachal Amid Crisis

In an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court, the Delhi government has requested an additional water supply from the neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for a period of one month. This plea comes in response to an escalating water crisis that threatens to affect the daily lives of millions of residents in the national capital.

The Delhi administration has highlighted the critical situation, emphasizing the immediate need for increased water resources to ensure the well-being of its citizens. Officials have pointed out that the current water supply is insufficient to meet the demands of the population, especially with the onset of peak summer months.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliberate on this request promptly.

Further updates on this developing story will be provided as more information becomes available.

Show Full Article