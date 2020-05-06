After easing some restrictions, amid lockdown, now the Delhi government is planning to focus on immunization services for the people. Especially for children to protect them from polio, tetanus, and diphtheria dieases.

The Delhi government is taking proactive measures to ensure minimal disruption of immunization services during the lockdown period.”The Delhi government is ensuring immunization services at functional fixed public facilities and the government has already issued instructions to all the District Immunization Officers to update the list of children eligible for vaccination who could not be vaccinated due to the lockdown.

The birth dose of vaccines (OPV, Hepatitis) and BCG was being given to newborns at all the delivery points even during the lockdown,” an official release said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to prioritize the immunization of children to protect them from deadly diseases such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria.

“This is also critical to keeping other children safe by eliminating or substantially reducing the spread of dangerous diseases from child to child. Immunization is one of the safest, most cost-effective, and powerful means of preventing morbidity and mortality among children”, it reads.

Some relaxations have been given in Delhi as per guidelines of Central govt. But please follow social distancing, wear masks and sanitize your hands frequently for your own safety https://t.co/hS8iS1ufa1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2020

Over the years, countries across the world have enlarged the ambit of vaccination as a public health intervention to improve child survival and quality of life,” read the release, it reads.

"The Delhi government took a proactive stand and immunization services continued at the fixed facilities on the designated immunization days i.e. Wednesdays and Fridays at primary health centers," it said.

However, active mobilization could not be done because of the involvement of ASHA workers and ANMs in COVID-19 works. Families, who were seeking immunization services voluntarily for their children were provided with the services following all due protocols and advisories like social distancing and hygiene.

The Delhi government has urged that now all the parents should proactively contact their ASHA workers, ANMs, or reach their designated primary health facilities for ensuring full immunization of their children.

“Delhi has 640 immunization facilities belonging to different agencies including that of the Delhi Government. The Government has already issued instructions to all the District Immunization Officers to ensure that the health facilities update the list of children eligible for vaccination who could not be vaccinated due to the lockdown.

These children will be vaccinated in the upcoming weeks. The Delhi government is formulating micro plans to ensure 100 percent coverage of the children for all vaccines,” read the release.

