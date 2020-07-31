The Delhi LG has reportedly blocked a few key decisions by Delhi Govt taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government as a part of the third phase of easing the lockdown in the city. The Delhi Govt had allowed hotels and weekly markets to remain open on a trial basis in the city but the Delhi LG Anil Baijal has ruled that these orders cannot be implemented.

First they locked horns over isolation rules for Covid positive Delhiites, then Delhi LG rejected Kejriwal government‘s decision on the lawyers panel in the Delhi riot case and now the Delhi LG and Chief Minster seem to be heading on a war-path once again. This time, over the modalities to unlock Delhi further. In the latest flashpoint, the Delhi LG has reportedly blocked a few key decisions by Delhi Govt taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government as a part of the third phase of easing the lockdown in the city.

The Delhi Govt had allowed hotels and weekly markets to remain open on a trial basis in the city but the Delhi LG Anil Baijal has ruled that these orders cannot be implemented. With this latest face-off, looks like the shadow boxing between the Delhi LG and the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue amid the Covid pandemic.

Also read: The New Education Policy : Where it gets right

Also read: CLAT 2020: Mistakes to avoid, precautions and everything you need to know

This is the second decision of the Kejriwal government which has been rejected by the LG in 24-hours. Earlier the LG had overturned the Delhi cabinet’s rejection of the panel of lawyers chosen by the Delhi police in the riots case. Delhi LG represents the state government and chairs the Delhi disaster management authority in the National Capital.

The latest flashpoint comes right after the Delhi government had allowed the weekly markets in the city to open on a trial basis. Delhi government had also allowed street hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm while asking people to adhere to strict social distancing and follow other Covid protocols. Though, in less than 24-hours of the decision being passed the L-G Anil Bailjal has reversed the decision. With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday.

Also read: SSR Death Probe twist: ED files money laundering case over transactions worth 15 CR