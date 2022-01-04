The Delhi government has introduced a weekend curfew in Delhi on Tuesday, according to sources, in response to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Government employees, with the exception of those involved in critical services, will be required to work from home under the new instructions. Private offices have been requested to keep half of their capacity available. In the wake of the alarming increase in COVID instances, the DDMA conducted a critical meeting today to explore the need for tighter limitations. The Omicron coronavirus variety is to blame for the uptick in infections in the nation’s capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia revealed the facts of the meeting, saying that a weekend curfew will be implemented in the national capital commencing January 8. He urged people to stay at home on Saturdays and Sundays and only leave the house in an emergency.

As a yellow alarm was declared under the Graded Response Action Plan last week, the DDMA ordered the immediate closure of schools, universities, theatres, and gyms, as well as numerous limitations on the operation of stores and public transportation (GRAP). In the national capital, a night curfew has been enforced from 10 p.m. (formerly 11 p.m.) to 5 a.m.

Earlier, the government’s GRAP claimed that if the Covid-19 positive rate exceeds 5% for two days in a row, Delhi would be placed on ‘Red’ alert. This means that people’s movement would be completely restricted at all times of the day and night, as well as on weekends. There will, however, be some exceptions depending on government-defined categories. Non-essential goods stores and enterprises will be closed, and malls and marketplaces will be completely shut down. Restaurants and bars will be closed, and only essential deliveries will be permitted.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, stated earlier today that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The city recorded 3,194 new Covid-19 instances on Sunday, up from 2,716 cases the day before. According to the government’s daily health bulletin, active cases in Delhi jumped to 8,397 on Sunday, up from 6,360 the day before. The increase on Sunday was the largest in a single day since May 20. The number of active cases in the city has risen to 10,986, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,58,220.