Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi cabinet on Friday decided to provide a government job to Shri Ankur Sharma who is the brother of late IB employee Shri Ankit Sharma. Shri Ankit Sharma lost his life during the Delhi riots. The Delhi cabinet today has approved this proposal and now the Delhi government will send this proposal to the lieutenant governor of Delhi for final approval. Earlier the BJP ruled central government promised to provide a government job to a member of late Shri Ankit Sharma‘s family but eventually denied any such job. The Bharatiya Janata Party made Delhi riots a very big issue but in the end, backtracked during the time of providing help. Now the Kejriwal government will be providing a government job to late Shri Ankit Sharma‘s brother Shri Ankur Sharma and the Delhi cabinet has already passed the proposal. Earlier while meeting the family of Late Ankit Sharma, CM promised a government job to one of the family members

The Delhi Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Several important proposals were approved by the cabinet in the meeting. The meeting also approved the proposal to give a government job to Shri Ankur Sharma, brother of the late IB employee, Shri Ankit Sharma, who lost his life during the Delhi riots in Delhi. The Delhi government wants to provide a government job to the late Ankit Sharma’s brother as per the merit in Delhi government at the earliest. For this, the Delhi government will now have to get approval from the Lieutenant Governor therefore the proposal will be sent at the earliest for his approval.

It is noteworthy that there was a violent riot in Delhi in March last year. Meanwhile, in the Bhajanpura area, IB employee Ankit Sharma was surrounded by a mob and murdered. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the killing of Shri Ankit Sharma and met his family. Delhi CM also provided the family financial assistance of Rs 1 crore. During this meeting CM Shri Kejriwal also promised to give government job to a family member of Shri Sharma.