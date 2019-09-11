Delhi govt is likely to slash traffic violation fines under amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 soon, reports said on Wednesday. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also said that the state govt would take a conscious decision in the matter.

After Gujarat, people in the national capital can also expect a respite from the recently raised penalties under amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019, reports said on Wednesday. Ever since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019, people have been expressing their resentment over the fines that were being collected by the traffic police. Currently, the Delhi govt could not take a call on the 27 of the 61 offences under amended MVA 2019, however, it can exercise its power in the remaining 34 offences.

The reports have also been strengthened after Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the govt would take a conscious decision on the matter, adding the Delhi govt was taking feedback from the stakeholders, He noted that the govt was also looking at the pattern how other states have been moving with the new penalties under MVA 2019. The transport minister further assured that effective measures were being taken to reduce rush at pollution checking centers of Delhi.

“दिल्ली में पॉल्युशन चेकिंग सेंटर पर आवेदनकर्ताओं की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है ।

दिल्ली में 1 करोड़ 10 लाख से ज्यादा वाहन हैं,

जिनमें से 15 साल पुरानी गाड़ियों को निकाल दिया जाए तब भी 70 लाख गाड़िया रोज दिल्ली की सड़कों पर दौड़ती हैं”- @kgahlot pic.twitter.com/NHx9RXWWpM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 11, 2019



Soon after the implementation of the new MVA Act, the number of vehicles applying at the transport department for pollution check has been hiked dramatically, said Gahlot. He said the number of pollution check certificates have increased from 15,000 to 45,000 on average a day.

The people have been spending 6-7 hours at pollution check center, keeping this in mind, the state govt has increased the capacity of servers. Earlier, the capacity of the server was 3,000 PUC which has now been increased to 6,000.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat govt reduced fine amounts imposed under amended MVA 2019. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the fines suggested by the government were maximum and the Gujarat govt had reduced them after discussion.

