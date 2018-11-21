A Delhi groom turned a moribund wedding into a fairytale one when he took vows hours after being shot during his baraat with the bullet still stuck inside his shoulder. The 25-year-old identified as Badal was heading to the Madangir Madangir area with the baraat (wedding procession) from his home in Khanpur area when he was shot in the shoulder.

Delhi groom marries with bullet stuck in shoulder after getting shot on way to wedding ceremony

A Delhi groom turned a moribund wedding into a fairytale one when he took vows hours after being shot during his baraat with the bullet still stuck inside his shoulder. The 25-year-old identified as Badal was heading to the Madangir Madangir area with the baraat (wedding procession) from his home in Khanpur area when he was shot in the shoulder.

According to reports, the gunmen came on bike, got mixed with the relatives dancing and then climbed onto the horse-drawn carriage and opened fire. However, because of loud music of procession, no one realised that Badal was shot. He himself climbed down to inform others of the incident.

The groom bandaged up, where he was admitted to a nearby hospital, returned to his bride-to-be just three hours later and performed his wedding rituals.

