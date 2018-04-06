Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response from former President Pranab Mukherjee to a plea seeking the deletion of contents from his book Turbulent Years 1980-1996 hurting Hindu sentiments. The plea filed by social worker UC Pandey and a group of lawyers cited that contents in the book related to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in the year 1992. Earlier, the lower court had rejected the plea and said it was not maintainable. The appellant's counsels claimed that the lower court wrongly dismissed the suit.

Hearing a plea seeking the deletion of some portions of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s book Turbulent Years 1980-1996, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the former president. Justice Pratibha M Singh sought the response and fixed the next date of hearing on July 30. A petition was filed in the trial court by social worker UC Pandey and a group of lawyers seeking deletion of contents in the book citing that they hurt Hindu sentiments. The trial court rejected the plea on November 30, 2016, following which the appellant moved the High Court. The suit cited that contents regarding the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Appearing for Pranab Mukherjee, his advocate opposed the plea in the trial court and said it was not maintainable. Counsel of the appellants said the trial court wrongly dismissed the plea on the basis that there was no cause of action when the book Turbulent Years was published. Plaintiff’s advocate added that when the 2-month notice issued for deletion of portions of the book had expired. The advocates of complainants claimed that in the lower court, a civil suit can be filed against Mukherjee in the context of any act done by him in his personal capacity.

Pranab Mukherjee in his book ‘Turbulent Years 1980-1996’ had expressed his views on the political and economic decisions that shaped the future of modern India. The former President had also talked about Sanjay Gandhi’s death, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Rajiv Gandhi tenure as leader of the government, Operation Blue Star and Babri Masjid riots. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India. Previously, Mukherjee was a senior leader of the Congress and Finance Minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

