The Delhi High Court on Monday cancelled Congressman Sajjan Kumar's acquittal in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court convicted him saying that it was important to assure the victims that despite the challenges truth will prevail. The bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel delivered the verdict on CBI's plea challenging the acquittal contending that it was Sajjan Kumar who had instigated the mob during the riots.

Sajjan was convicted in a case related to the killing of 5 people in Delhi Cantonment area in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984. The 5 Sikhs killed were identified as Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh. They were members of the same family.

Sajjan was acquitted in 2013 by a trial court, while 5 others were convicted for their involvement. CBI in its chargesheet has said that Sajjan Kumar and 5 others planned communal riots and were involved in “cleansing” after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

The 5 others in the case are former councillor Balwan Khokkar, former legislator Mahender Yadav, Kishan Khokkar, Girdhari Lal and Captain Bhagmal.

The Delhi High Court in its order today also convicted Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and Balwan Khokar, they have also been given life sentences while Kishan Khokar and Mahender Yadav have been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

