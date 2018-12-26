Delhi HC sought a response from Centre on Caste-based recruitment for President's Bodyguard: The Delhi High Court sought a response from the Centre and the Chief of Army on a petition it lately received which said that only three castes-Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs-were being considered for the recruitment of the President Ram Nath Kovind's bodyguard.

The plea alleged that the recruitment criteria contains a whimsical classification which is based on caste and therefore, it violates Article 14 of Indian Constitution

Delhi HC sought a response from Centre on Caste-based recruitment for President’s Bodyguard: The Delhi High Court demanded a response from the Central government and the Chief of Army on a plea received which said that only three castes-Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs-were being considered for the recruitment of the President Ram Nath Kovind’s bodyguard. Following the petition, a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to the Defence Ministry seeking a response from it.

The court was hearing a petition which was filed by Haryana-based resident named Gaurav Yadav who demanded the removal of the recruitment of President’s bodyguard as it only considered of three castes as mentioned above.

As per his petition, Yadav said he hailed from Ahir/Yadav caste which fulfilled the eligibility criteria but can’t participate in the recruitment process because of his caste.

His petition also mentioned that “preferential treatment” has only been provided to three castes and therefore it has deprived other citizens of the country who are very much eligible for the post.

The plea alleged that the recruitment criteria contains a whimsical classification which is based on caste and therefore, it violates Article 14 of Indian Constitution.

Also, the recruitment process violates Article 15(1) which forbidden discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender, colour, and place of birth.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More