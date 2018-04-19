Delhi High Court on Wednesday has ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prescribe a specific flight and duty time limitation (FDTL) fatigued pilots and cabin crew poses a risk to passenger safety. This comes after a lawyer Yeshwanth Shenoy raised the concern through a petition filed at the court. The DGCA has been directed to amend the existing civil aviation requirements in accordance with the rules within a year.

The hectic schedule of pilots and cabin crew is leading to the risk of passenger safety on flights. And to curb this problem, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 16 to prescribe a specific flight and duty time limitation (FDTL) so that they do not deviate every time they have a duty. The court took this decision after disposing of a petition filed by a lawyer Yeshwanth Shenoy, which raised concerns over the cause of fatigued pilots and cabin crews for the long flying hours.

According to the plea filed by Shenoy, the aviation regulator was violating a rule that says a pilot cannot fly more than 125 hours over a period of 30 days. A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asserted that the DGCA was bound to follow the amended rules under the Aviation Act i.e. 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, which is concerned with the Fatigue Management of Flight Crew and Cabin Crew members. Moreover, the bench said, “As far as the submission of the petitioner that the DGCA has no authority to grant any exemption or deviation from maximum limit of flying timing and duty period is concerned, there is substance in it.”

Moreover, the bench said that the DGCA shall prescribe specific FDTL for which will guide the all decisions regarding the duty of their flying staffs without any deviations. The court also said that the director general has been ordered to undertake that the existing civil aviation requirements will be amended in accordance with the rules within a period of one year, as per reports. Meanwhile, a DGCA on condition of anonymity said that they would take action after the order is being properly examined.

