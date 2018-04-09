The Delhi High Court has allowed the lawyers to file returns without Aadhaar Card, provided that they are duly filed before June 30. The Division Bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and AK Chawla issued a notice to the Revenue Department, seeking its response to the petition.

The Delhi High Court reportedly ordered the Income Tax Department to accept the tax returns of lawyers Mukul Talwar and Vrinda Grover, who had earlier filed a petition in the court regarding the same. The Delhi High Court has allowed the lawyers to file returns without Aadhaar Card, provided that they are duly filed before June 30. The Division Bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and AK Chawla issued a notice to the Revenue Department, seeking its response to the petition. The notice stated, “Having regard to the above facts and circumstances the respondents are hereby directed to ensure that the petitioners’ returns are accepted without indicating any linkage with Aadhaar No./quoting Aadhaar Enrolment No. or quoting Aadhaar No. with PAN details in accordance with the above circular, provided they are duly filed before 30.06.2018.”

The matter will be next heard on May 14. Meanwhile, the ruling government had justified the Aadhaar ACt in the Supreme Court, saying it was a ‘fair and reasonable law’ which complied with the tests prescribed by the historic verdict on the right to privacy. A few days back, Supreme Court said that Aadhaar issuing authority has been given wide powers and could ask people to give their blood samples too. Expressing its concern overpowers given to UIDAI after 2016 Aadhaar law, member of 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Chandrachud, hearing petitions against Aadhaar validity said that is this not an excessive delegation of powers and right to privacy.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar for state welfare schemes by three months. The move comes following Central Board of Direct Taxes’ extension of the deadline for linking of the Aadhaar with PAN by June 30. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the extension of the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with various services until it delivers the judgment on several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the biometrical identification scheme.

