Delhi HC Issues Notice To Puja Khedkar For ‘Incorrect Submissions’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to suspended IAS trainee Puja Khedkar on an application moved by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), claiming that she made an incorrect assertion in her petition that she was not served the order of cancellation of candidature.

UPSC stated that communication regarding cancelling her candidature was communicated to her on her registered mail ID. So she falsely submitted before the Delhi High Court earlier that the press release dated July 31, 2024, was not officially communicated to her.

UPSC stated that it is the same e-mail ID through which she had requested an extension of time on July 25, for submitting her reply to the Show Cause Notice. It leaves no room for any doubt that the petitioner had been served with the speaking order dated July 31, 2024, yet she made a false statement in the affidavit, stating that she had not been served with the order and that she came to know of it through a press release only.

There is little doubt in concluding that the conduct of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar amounts to “perjury”, and the intent behind making the false statement naturally appears to be an attempt to obtain favourable orders on the basis of the false statement, stated UPSC.

The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh, after noting down the submissions, issued notice to the Puja Khedkar and listed the matter for hearing on November 26, 2024.

The counsels who appeared on behalf of the UPSC application are Naresh Kaushik Sr Adv, Vardhman Kaushik Adv, Nishant Gautam Adv, Mayank Sharma Adv, Anand Singh Adv, and Vinay Kaushik Adv.

On August 7, the same bench of the Delhi High Court granted liberty to suspended trainee IAS Puja Khedkar to approach the appropriate forum to challenge the cancellation of her candidature. During the hearing, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had assured the Court that it would provide Puja Khedkar with the order cancelling her candidature within two days.

The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of Puja Khedkar’s plea and clarified that it has not examined or expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising represented Khedkar and has referenced a press release in the proceedings and stated that she is specifically requesting two actions, the formal delivery of the cancellation order and the quashing of the press release related to the cancellation.

Puja Khedkar had moved Delhi High Court challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision to cancel her candidature.

On July 31, the UPSC, through a press statement, stated that it had decided to cancel the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar, who was facing accusations of cheating and forgery.

The UPSC found Puja Khedkar violating rules and debarred her from all future exams and selections.

The UPSC stated that it has carefully considered the request of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, and to meet the ends of justice, she was granted time till 3:30 pm on July 30, 2024, to enable her to submit the response to the Show Cause Notice.

A separate bench of the Delhi High Court is presently also examining the Puja Khedkar plea seeking a bail plea and has granted interim protection from arrest on the case.

Puja Khedkar recently filed an anticipatory bail application in relation to a FIR registered against her for allegedly “faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit” in civil services examination.

Recently, Delhi Police registered a FIR based on a complaint filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar.

