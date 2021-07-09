The Delhi High Court has told Twitter that if it has to work in India, it has to comply with Indian rules and regulations. If it fails, the government is free to take action against it, hinting at a potential ban.

After 42 days of non compliance, the Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up Twitter and said that if the social media giant has to work in India, it has to comply with Indian rules and regulations and if it breaches the law of land, the government is free to take action against it. With this, Twitter has been directed to fill the position of a Resident Grievance officer within 8 weeks.

Delhi HC further added that the term ‘interim’ does not lesson the responsibilities on these officers to comply with the rules. To which, the Centre added hat Twitter is ‘most welcome’ to do business in India but their attitude is a ‘cock a snook’ at the digital sovereignty of the country.

Amid the high profile tussle between the Centre and Twitter, India’s new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also clarified his stance on the matter and said that companies doing business in India need to abide by the law of the land. Twitter has posted three job openings and will extend the job offers to Indian residents within 8 weeks, as instructed by the courts. If it fails to comply once again, the social media giant might end up in trouble and face a potential ban.

Earlier this year, all social media giants including Twitter were given three months to adhere all the new IT laws. Despite multiple extensions, Twitter has failed to comply with the new IT rules, which has led the Centre to revoke their intermediary status.