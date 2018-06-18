The Delhi HC has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that who gave him the authority for a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office. The HC observed that it was he can't go on a strike inside someone's house or office. On Sunday, the AAP workers and leaders marched towards the Prime Minister's residence in support of Kejriwal's protest.

Questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked that who gave Kejriwal the authority to go on a protest and that too inside someone’s office. While speaking against Kejriwal, the Delhi HC observed that he can’t go on a strike inside someone’s office or house. Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, and development minister Gopal Rai have been sitting at L-G Baijal’s office since June 11, demanding his orders to end the alleged strike of IAS officers.

On Sunday, the AAP workers and leaders marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence in support of Kejriwal’s protest. Earlier in the day, IAS officers in a press conference said that they are not on the strike and claimed that there was an atmosphere of “fear” and “mistrust” in the bureaucracy in Delhi. They further alleged that they have been targeted and victimised.

Satyendar Jain, one of the AAP leader, who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday, was hospitalised after his feel sick. He was rushed to the city’s LNJP hospital.

On Monday morning, the CM tweeted: “Last nite, Satinder Jain’s ketone levels increased n he complained of headache, bodyache, difficulty in breathing n difficulty in passing urine. So, he had to be shifted to hospital. Now, he is doing well. It is 6th day of Mansh’s fast. He is doing well.”

Besides party’s demand to end the bureaucrats’ alleged strike, the party members are also seeking L-G’s approval to a ration delivery scheme for Delhi.

While attending the NITI Aayog meet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, urged Modi to soon resolve the deadlock in Delhi.

