Coming as big relief to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the Delhi High Court on Friday restored the membership of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs who were disqualified by the Election Commission for an office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in the Delhi government.

The High Court has sent the matter back to the EC for reconsideration. As per the high court, the disqualified members were not given a chance to present their defence, and the EC ought to have given them a proper hearing.

After the judgement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:” Truth has won.” In March 2015, the Delhi government had appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. A parliamentary secretary usually assists a minister, and the office has the same perks as that of a minister. These 21 appointments were made with the rationale that MLAs assist cabinet ministers and include more legislators in governance.

In a complaint to former President Pranab Mukherjee, lawyer Prashant Patel stated that 21 AAP legislators were occupying offices of profit. Mukherjee referred the complaint to the Election Commission (EC). On January 19, 2018, the EC recommended their disqualification, which later turned to 20 as one MLA resigned. Eight of the 20 disqualified MLAs moved the Delhi High Court on January 23 against the presidential order.

The 20 disqualified MLAs are:

Adarsh Shastri – Dwarka Alka Lamba – Chandni Chowk Anil Vajpayee – Gandhi Nagar Avtar Singh – Kalkaji Jarnail Singh – Tilak Nagar Kailash Gehilot – Najafgarg Madan Lal – Kasurba Nagar Manoj Kumar – Kondli Naresh Yadav – Mehrauli Nitin Tyagi – Laxmi Nagar Praveen Kumar – Jangpura Rajesh Gupta – Wazirpur Rajesh Rishi – Janakpuri Sanjeev Jha – Burari Sarita Singh – Rohtas Nagar Som Dutt – Sadar Bazar Sharad Kumar – Narela Shiv Charan Goel – Moti Nagar Sukhbir Singh – Mundka Vijendar Garg – Rajinder Nagar

