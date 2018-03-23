Coming as big relief to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the Delhi High Court on Friday restored the membership of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs who were disqualified by the Election Commission for an office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in the Delhi government.
The High Court has sent the matter back to the EC for reconsideration. As per the high court, the disqualified members were not given a chance to present their defence, and the EC ought to have given them a proper hearing.
After the judgement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:” Truth has won.” In March 2015, the Delhi government had appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. A parliamentary secretary usually assists a minister, and the office has the same perks as that of a minister. These 21 appointments were made with the rationale that MLAs assist cabinet ministers and include more legislators in governance.
सत्य की जीत हुई। दिल्ली के लोगों द्वारा चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों को ग़लत तरीक़े से बर्खास्त किया गया था। दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के लोगों को न्याय दिया। दिल्ली के लोगों की बड़ी जीत। दिल्ली के लोगों को बधाई। https://t.co/eDayHziHSn
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2018
In a complaint to former President Pranab Mukherjee, lawyer Prashant Patel stated that 21 AAP legislators were occupying offices of profit. Mukherjee referred the complaint to the Election Commission (EC). On January 19, 2018, the EC recommended their disqualification, which later turned to 20 as one MLA resigned. Eight of the 20 disqualified MLAs moved the Delhi High Court on January 23 against the presidential order.
ALSO READ: Aadhaar data is unbreachable, secured with 2048-bit encryption: UIDAI chief tells SC
The 20 disqualified MLAs are:
- Adarsh Shastri – Dwarka
- Alka Lamba – Chandni Chowk
- Anil Vajpayee – Gandhi Nagar
- Avtar Singh – Kalkaji
- Jarnail Singh – Tilak Nagar
- Kailash Gehilot – Najafgarg
- Madan Lal – Kasurba Nagar
- Manoj Kumar – Kondli
- Naresh Yadav – Mehrauli
- Nitin Tyagi – Laxmi Nagar
- Praveen Kumar – Jangpura
- Rajesh Gupta – Wazirpur
- Rajesh Rishi – Janakpuri
- Sanjeev Jha – Burari
- Sarita Singh – Rohtas Nagar
- Som Dutt – Sadar Bazar
- Sharad Kumar – Narela
- Shiv Charan Goel – Moti Nagar
- Sukhbir Singh – Mundka
- Vijendar Garg – Rajinder Nagar
ALSO READ: Lokayukta: Supreme Court asks 12 states what’s the delay in their appointmentFor all the latest National News, download NewsX App