Months after former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other accused in the 2G scam were acquitted by a special court, the Delhi High Court will hear the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal challenging earlier court’s order on Tuesday. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate had appealed in Delhi High Court where it had challenged the special court’s order acquitting the prime accused in the 2G case — former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi. The Delhi High Court will hear ED’s and CBI’s appeal against 2G Scam acquittal matter on March 21.

Earlier in December last year, the Patiala House court had pronounced the verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and acquitted all the accused involved in the scam. The court said that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges beyond doubts. The 2G spectrum allocation scam was one of the biggest ever scam which had taken place during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime and caused the public ex-exchequer a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.

The then Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi including others were accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. In the 2G spectrum scam, according to the then CAG report, the licenses were given to the telecom operators by not following the free and fair bidding procedure. Rejecting all the allegations, former Telecom Minister A Raja had claimed that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was apprised about the procedure which was followed.

However, according to the series of events which took place at that time, recommendations suggested by former PM Manmohan Singh and then Finance Minister were rejected by A Raja. According to report, almost all the accused in the 2G scam were present in the court today.

