Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's latest Covid-19 test reports have come negative. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital today.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, has finally tested negative. He s likely to be discharged from the hospital today. The AAP leader was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) when he tested positive for coronavirus on June 17. However, he was soon shifted to Max Hospital in Saket to conduct plasma therapy on June 21. The AAP leader has completely recovered now from coronavirus.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) as he complained of high fever and witnessed a drop in his oxygen level. He initially tested negative for coronavirus. However, his second test report came out positive.

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that people must avoid panic as the situation in Delhi is under control. He said that the surge in coronavirus cases can be seen because the testing has been increased. However, most of the Covid-19 cases in Delhi are mild and these patients do not require hospitalisation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 73,780, including 26586 active cases, 44,765 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2429 death cases. Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 4,90,401 positive Covid-19. Of which, there are 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 15,301 death cases.

