Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing, which are considered common symptoms of Covid-19. Sharing his health update on Twitter, the minister tweeted that he is running high on fever and witnessed a sudden drop of his oxygen level last night. As per the latest update, the minister has tested negative for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent his best wishes to Satyendra Jain on Twitter. Responding to his tweet, Kejriwal tweeted that Satyendra Jain worked 24/7 for people, without paying a heed to his health. Now, he should take care of himself and get well soon. Earlier this month, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for Covid-19. He quarantined himself for a brief time on the advise of doctors after developing mild fever and sore throat.

Earlier, Satyendra Jain had claimed that community transmission of Covid-19 has started in Delhi. Speaking about the same, he said that AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that there is community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi but they are waiting for Centre to accept it. It is a technical term and it depends on centre to accept it or not. Later, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Centre has assured them that there is no community transmission in Delhi.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for #COVID19. His condition is stable though he still has fever. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/puQQW30yOP — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

अपनी सेहत का ख़्याल किए बिना आप रात दिन 24 घंटे जनता की सेवा में लगे रहे। अपना ख़्याल रखें और जल्द स्वस्थ हों। https://t.co/pmsU5fuuRP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2020

As the Covid-19 cases cross 3.4 lakh mark in India, the total number of cases in Delhi has reached 42,829, including 25,002 active cases, 16427 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1400 deaths.

