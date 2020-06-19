Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain health News Today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday has been put on oxygen support as his health deteriorates due to lung infection. The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain health News Today: The condition of Satyendra Jain, who is being treated for COVID-19 disease deteriorated on Friday and is now on oxygen support. Jain, was put on oxygen support following a deterioration in his lung infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital here, the office of Delhi Health Minister said today.

Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had high fever. On Friday, his condition deteriorated after the infection in his lung increased, according to doctors, who said that his fever also persisted.

Doctors also said that they “might have to shift him elsewhere”. Latest CT scan have shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain’s health was improving. “Satyendra Jain is now being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed, his fever has also reduced. His health is improving,” Office of Delhi Health Minister stated. He was tested for Covid on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus.

His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/2Huuselyyo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

Also Read: Big relief for Delhiites: Rates of Covid beds slashed after Shah’s intervention

Also Read: India to use aerial spray for locusts as Pak skips crucial meeting

Delhi on Thursday reported highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 49,979, according to the Delhi Health Department. As many as 65 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,969. Out of the total number of cases, 26,669 are active and 21,341 have recovered/discharged/migrated.

Also Read: Big win for forces, 8 terrorists killed in 24-hours in the valley

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App