Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital and tested again for COVID-19. The minister has been tested again today after a span of 24 hours of the first test. According to an official, Mr. Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital after he repeatedly complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

The 55-year old minister was first brought to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday with the same reoccurring symptoms. He was administered with a novel coronavirus test, which resulted in negative.

However, the result of the test conducted today is expected by evening. The doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital have said that though the minister is still running with fever but the condition is stable and he has been put on oxygen supply.

While earlier, Satyendra Jain had claimed over the possibility of community transmission in the capital. He further added that the AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria had also said that there is community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi. However, they are still waiting for the Centre to accept it.

