Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tested positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19 on June 17. As his fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved, he is likely to be shifted to general ward tomorrow.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition has improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat coronavirus, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Sunday. “The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow,” the Office of Delhi Health Minister said.

Jain, who was in charge of the Health Department of Delhi government and tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday.

On Friday, Jain’s condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Also Read: Centre grants armed forces power to acquire critical ammunition upto Rs 500 crore

Also Read: Security forces eliminate 3 terrorists in J&K’s Zadibal

Jain was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever. Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain’s health was improving. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital. “With 3,630 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases,” the government said in the bulletin.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Polls 2020: BJP MLA’s Covid positive report creates unrest among other leaders

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App