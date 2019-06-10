The India Meteorological Department has recorded an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius on Monday. India Meteorological Department regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava said the factors that led the city into this intense heat wave is dry westerly winds. The all-time highest of the Delhi NCR region recorded 48.4 degrees Celcius on May 26, 1998.

The India Meteorological Department has recorded an all-time high of 48 degrees Celsius on Monday. Mercury touched 48 degrees in Palam today. It is the highest temperature for the national capital in the month of June. The city’s previous highest temperature was 47.8 degree Celsius, which was also recorded in Palam on 9th June 2014.

India Meteorological Department regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava said the factors that led the city into this intense heat wave is dry westerly winds. He also mentioned that Southwesterly winds may cause the temperature drop on Tuesday by one or two degrees. He also affirms that the heat wave will be consistent on Tuesday as well.

The Safdarjung observatory, recorded a highest 45.6 degrees and lowest 27.2 degrees Celcius today. However, according to India Meteorological Department, a dust storm or thunderstorm has been predicted by the weather report on June 11 and June 12, while a cloudy sky with light rain on June 13 predicted by the weather department.

Heatwaves conditions were observed in Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad. Heatwaves were also observed in places like Haryana, Chandigarh, south Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra.

In recent research by the weather monitoring website El Dorado, 11 of the top 15 hottest places of the World were from India.

Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the highest ever temperature in India, which was 51 Celcius in May 2016.

