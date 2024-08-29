Delhi: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos

Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion on Thursday morning as heavy rains battered several parts of the capital.

Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion on Thursday morning as heavy rains battered several parts of the capital. The downpour caused widespread disruption, with many areas grappling with waterlogged roads and gridlocked traffic, leaving commuters stranded and struggling to navigate the flooded streets.

Worst hit areas

One of the worst-affected areas was the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, where vehicles could be seen wading through deep water, creating a difficult situation for both drivers and pedestrians. The waterlogging significantly slowed down traffic, with many vehicles finding it challenging to cross the inundated stretch. Commuters were forced to make their way through knee-deep water, with many stranded on the roadside, waiting for the water levels to recede.

The Parade Road Underpass in Delhi Cantonment was another trouble spot, with visuals showing the road submerged under several feet of water. The situation in Dhaula Kuan was similarly dire, as continuous heavy rainfall led to water accumulation and traffic jams, causing massive delays and inconvenience to commuters.

Downpour began early morning

The heavy rains began in the early hours of Thursday, adding to the woes of residents already dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday’s downpour. On Wednesday, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced continuous rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, which compounded the challenges for the city’s infrastructure.

The heavy showers led to severe disruptions in daily activities, with many areas reporting waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic. Emergency response teams were seen working to manage the situation, but the continuous rainfall made it difficult to clear the waterlogged roads promptly.