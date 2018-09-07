The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Election Commission and Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on a plea seeking deregistration of the party. The plea accused Assadudin’s party of seeking votes in the name of religion and thinking only of the welfare of Muslims. The petitioner has alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has violated the principles of secularism as enshrined in the Constitution. The court has fixed December 3 as next date of hearing in the case.

