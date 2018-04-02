The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about the dates of the re-examination, if they will be conducting the class 10 Mathematics re-exam, which was cancelled recently. The court questioned CBSE about the fresh date and long time period till July to re-conduct the Class 10 Maths examination. The court also pointed about the pressure on students for such long period and highlighted that delaying the examination could waste an academic year of students.

The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about the dates of the re-examination if they will be conducting the class 10 Mathematics re-exam, which was cancelled recently. The 2 judge bench including Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought information on the possibility of class 10 Maths re-examination. In answer, CBSE said that probe is still underway and they will soon announce the date for class 10 Maths re-exam.

The court questioned CBSE about the fresh date and long time period till July to re-conduct the Class 10 Maths examination. The court also pointed about the pressure on students for such long period and highlighted that delaying the examination could waste an academic year of students. The Delhi Court earlier agreed to hear the PIL and today asked CBSE about their plans related to Class 10 Match re-examination. The petition by NGO Social Jurist has sought that the Class 10 Maths exam be held in April, instead of in July as proposed by the authorities.

The petition was filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal has also prayed for a direction to the CBSE to award liberals marks to the students in the Maths and Economics re-examinations. Earlier, Education Secretary Anil Swarup briefed media and announced the date of Class 12 Economic re-test on April 25 and Class 10 Maths re-examination to be held in July in Delhi and Haryana region only. Delhi police has also arrested 3 accused in the case who are charged for circulating the paper on WhatsApp.

