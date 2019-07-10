The Delhi High Court has asked Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 18,000 crore, if he wishes to travel abroad. The next date of hearing on the matter has been fixed as August 23.

Delhi High Court has refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to travel abroad and has sought a response from the Central government regarding his plea challenging a look out notice against him. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said that at this stage no interim relief can be granted to Mr Goyal and he must deposit a bank guarantee of Rs. 18,000 crore if he wishes to travel outside the country.

Mr Goyal had challenged the look out circular issued against him and the court was hearing the plea in that matter. He along with his wife Anita were de-boarded from a flight to Dubai on May 25. Mr Goyal said, he came to know about the look out notice on May 25 when he and his wife Anita were de-boarded from a flight to Dubai and at that time no case/FIR was registered against them.

The lawyer appearing for Naresh Goyal has said that till the time of filing plea in the high court, there was no case against him. But as the matter came up for hearing, he was summoned by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to appear for the investigation.

According to the order released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Goyal after large-scale irregularities and discrepancies were found at the Jet Airways. Naresh Goyal along with his wife had resigned from the board in March and the airlines had to shut its operations in April due to financial crisis. The ministry has now ordered a detailed investigation by SFIO in the matter of Jet Airways.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App