The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the CBI special director Rakesh Asthana can’t be arrested till Thursday, November 1. The CBI No. 2 has been facing bribery charges and was sent on a leave by the government. Asthana has also challenged the bribery charges against him. Earlier on Tuesday, October 23, The Delhi High Court had restrained the CBI from taking any coercive actions against Asthana. The order came in the wake of Asthana’s plea file following the arrest of his associate Devendra Singh.

A bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri ordered the CBI to maintain status quo till November 1. Following the petition filed by Asthana and Kumar, seeking withdrawal of the FIR filed against him, the Delhi HC questioned the CBI for not filing a reply into the matter. The Delhi HC has ordered the agency to file a reply on or before Thursday.

In its defense, the CBI prosecutor told the high court that a delay in filing the reply occurred as the cases have been sent to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The CBI has also sought some more time to file the response, which in exchange extended the time of arrest for Asthana.

A war is underway between CBI’s two top-most officers, CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, who have recently levelled corruption charges against each other. Initially, it was CBI NO. 1, who filed a bribery case against CBI No. 2, Rakesh Asthana and later it was the special director who accused his boss of corruption.

Since then the two officers have been sent on leaves by the government and the CVC is continuing its inquiry against Alok Verma. Meanwhile, Verma has also challenged the decision of the Centre of sending him on leaves in the Supreme Court.

