Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Sunita Kejriwal Over Video Post in Liquor Scam Case; Alleges Breach Of Court

The Delhi High Court recently issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, along with several other parties in connection with a petition that sought the registration of a case against her. The petition alleges that she posted a video of the court proceedings on social media during a hearing in the liquor scam case that involved her husband.

The controversy arose from the video shared on social media allegedly showing what transpired during the proceedings at lower court over liquor scam. This act was objected to by Advocate Vaibhav Singh, petitioner, giving reasons why it should be treated as an offense committed in breach of court protocols and why Sunita Kejriwal must be criminally charged.

After the submission of this petition, the Delhi High Court took no time and asked Sunita Kejriwal and other parties to withdraw that video from their social media accounts. Additionally, all the parties who were involved in the alleged breach of court have been ordered to make sure that even the reposts that have been made by other users are removed from the respective social media handles.

Accordingly, the date is set for July 9th for further discussions regarding the breach in order to determine how this alleged wrongdoing will proceed. A subsequent hearing will allow deliberations about misconduct accusations going forward.

