Student-activist Kanhaiya Kumar made headlines in 2016 when slogans were raised on convict Afzal Guru's hanging.

The Delhi High Court on Friday termed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s decision to penalise its student Kanhaiya Kumar as illegal, irrational and irregular and cancelled its JNU decision against Kanhaiya Kumar. While rejecting JNU decision, the High Court said that JNU’s order against Kanhaiya Kumar is illegal, irrational and irregular. Further speaking in the case, the Delhi High Court asked the parties to wait until the hearing in the case gets completed and a proper decision is taken.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the JNU to not take any action against former students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar in relation to the sedition case registered against Kanhaiya. Student activist Kanhaiya Kumar made headlines in 2016 when slogans were raised on convict Afzal Guru’s hanging near JNU campus. The university had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kanhaiya Kumar. The decision to impose fine on Kanhaiya Kumar was taken after a high-level JNU panel investigation in the matter.

Challenging JNU’s move against him, Kanhaiya Kumar appealed in the Delhi High Court where his case was represented by advocate Tarannum Cheema and Harsh Bora.

JNU’s high-level probe had also carried out the investigation against its students Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya in the same case. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the high-level panel recommended Umar Khalid’s restriction and financial penalty on 13 other students. The action against the students was taken for violation of disciplinary norms on the campus.

