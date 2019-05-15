Delhi High Court on petition against MNM chief Kamal Haasan by Ashwini Upadhyay on Hindu terror remark: At an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency, Hassan had commented that Independent India's first terrorist is a Hindu and his name is Nathuram Godse.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) party president and actor Kamal Haasan stirred a controversy after he said Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was independent India's first Hindu terrorist during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi assembly on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Delhi High Court on petition against MNM chief Kamal Haasan by Ashwini Upadhyay on Hindu terrorist jibe: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed against Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) party president and actor Kamal Haasan. The court asked the petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay to approach the appropriate forum as the incident took place in Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay moved the court on Tuesday in response to Hassan’s statement in which he referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as the first Hindu terrorist in Independent India. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Ashwini Kumar sought action against Kamal Hassan for violating the model code of conduct. The letter read that EC should restrict Mr Kamal Hassan from campaigning for 5 days, lodge an FIR against him and take steps to deregister his party for attempting to make an electoral appeal on caste or communal feelings.

An FIR was lodged against Haasan in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi on Tuesday for calling Nathuram Godse, who had shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, India’s first Hindu terrorist. Reports said the Karur district police registered a case against the actor under various sections of the IPC for outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups.

While Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader KT Rajendra Balaji on Monday said Haasan’s tongue should be chopped off for his remarks on Hindu terror, state Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri supported the actor and likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with Islamist terror outfit ISIS.

The MNM, which went into a damage control mode, said Kamal Haasan was calling for religious tolerance and co-existence but it was taken absolutely out of context and his speech was painted as anti -Hindu with a malafide intent.

