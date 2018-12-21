Delhi HC orders immediate release of 1995 Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the immediate release of 1995 Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma as he had served more than 25 years in jail for the murder of his wife Naina Sahni. Sharma had sought his release saying he had served almost 30 years in prison and he now needed to look after his elderly parents who were suffering from health ailments.

The Delhi High Court was harsh on the sentence review board for infringing upon Sharma’s human rights for refusing to release him. The court said a person cannot be allowed to be jailed indefinitely by the executive. Sharma had been awarded the death penalty in 2003 by a local court which was subsequently confirmed in the Delhi High Court four years later. The Supreme Court had commuted Sharma’s death sentence in 2013.

Sharma had, in his appeal, said he had exhibited good conduct while in jail and had never misused liberty when he was out on parole either.

The badly burnt body of Naina Sahni was found in a tandoor (oven) from Baghiya Restaurant, Ashok Yatri Niwas in Delhi on July 2, 1995, shocking the entire country. Sharma had suspected Sahni of having an extra-marital liaison and had shot her dead before proceeding to burn her chopped-up remains in the tandoor. After receiving a tip-off about Sharma’s hiding in Bangalore, the Delhi Police had arrested him from the city. In 2003, a Delhi court had convicted Sharma, a former Youth Congress leader, and awarded him the death sentence.

