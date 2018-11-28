Delhi High Court upholds order in 1984 Trilokpuri anti-Sikh riots case: Expressing its resentment over improper framing of charges despite the recovery of 95 dead bodies, the Delhi High Court dismissed the review petition filed by 88 people who had been convicted by a sessions court on August 27, 1996. The high court's verdict came at a time when several of the convicts are dead and the others are on bail.

Delhi High Court upholds order in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the lower court’s order on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case that took place in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area and directed all the accused to surrender within four weeks. The high court also expressed its resentment over improper framing of charges despite the recovery of 95 dead bodies. The high court dismissed the review petition filed by 88 people who had been convicted by a sessions court on August 27, 1996. The convicts challenged the August 27, 1996, order.

The high court’s verdict came at a time when several of the convicts are dead and the others are on bail. Delhi’s Patiala House court on November 20, 2018, awarded death sentence to accused Yashpal Singh and life sentence to another accused Naresh Sehrawat in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The November 20 verdict was the first death sentence pronounced in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case so far. The Patiala House court convicted Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh and injuring three others in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur area during the 1984 riots. Akali Dal MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa reportedly attacked duo inside Patiala House court premises on Thursday.

On November 21, 2018, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Addressing reporters in New Delhi over the carnage, the Union minister said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will expose realities of 1984. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prasad said the party made former chief justice of India Ranganath Mishra a Rajya Sabha member after he said that the 1984 incident was not an organized crime its mismanagement of police. Justice Mishra served as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi between 1998-2004.

