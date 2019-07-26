The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed plea seeking equal status to Vande Mataram as the national anthem. The plea filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay sought the direction to declare Vande Mataram as the national anthem.

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking equal status to Vande Matram and Jan Gan Man and to make a national policy to promote and propagate them. The High Court bench headed by chief justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar finds that such plea has no reason to entertain this petition. The bench has called the plea null while exercising its powers under article 226 of the Indian Constitution.

The bench has also found no reason to give direction to the respondent to declare Vande Mataram as national anthem or national song.

The plea was filed by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay. He had sought that Vande Mataram should be the same as a national song like Jan Gan Man. It should be given equal status and respect as the national anthem. He had said that the national song played a vital role in the Independence movement in the country.

The petition had also sought the direction to the central government to frame a national policy to promote and propagate both the national anthem and the national song. The petition had also urged the court to direct the government to ensure both songs are sung in all schools.

Penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram is an ode to the Motherland, India. The song was first sung in a political context by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress. Jana Gana Mana was written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is the national anthem of India.

