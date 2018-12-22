The Transport Department has approved the recommendations for a hike by three municipal corporations of the city. The proposal by three MCDs for hike the parking charges was pending from quite sometime. The new parking charges will be applicable from January 1, 2019, said Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on her last day in office.

Delhi hikes one-time parking charges: Transport operators in Delhi are annoyed as the parking charges in the national capital has been raised by the Delhi Transport Department. According to the new order, car owners will have to pay higher one-time parking charges in 2019, making it difficult for them to bring their car on the busy roads of the national capital. Based on the cost of a vehicle, the one-time parking charge for different categories of commercial vehicles will rise from Rs 2,500-400 to Rs 10,000-25000 while the one-time parking charge for private cars and SUVs will range between Rs 6,000 and Rs 75,000, which is 18 times the existing rate of Rs 4.000. The proposal by three MCDs for hike the parking charges was pending from quite sometime.

The state transporters in the city have threatened to stage a protest against the hike. Its representatives have decided to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and transport minister on Monday. The hike in one-time parking charges will impact the transporters of the city negatively, said Shyam Lal Gola, spokesman of State Transport Authority Operators Ekta Manch. They will also meet Lieutenant Governor to appeal for a rollback of the hike.

