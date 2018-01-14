A 50-year-old had died after being hit by a speeding car being driven by a 21-year-old Delhi University student. The accused was later identified as Abhinav Sahni. He was arrested on Thursday, a day after the accident on Delhi’s North Campus. However, Abhinav Sahni was later released on bail. The accused student was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage.

In a tragic incident being reported from the national capital, a 50-year-old man lost his life after being mowed down by a speeding car near Kirori Mal College, North Campus. The incident that highlights the unending saga of hit-n-runs in New Delhi, took place on January 10. The whole matter was captured on CCTV cameras. Taking the cognizance of the CCTV footage, Delhi police nabbed the accused student on Saturday for allegedly mowing down an elderly and fleeing away. The accused was later identified as Abhinav Sahni (21) Delhi university student.

Reports suggested that the accused was driving his father’s luxury SUV, with his friends in the back seat at the time of the incident. As per the CCTV footage, the victim was seen rushing to the other side of the road when Abhinav mowed him down with his speeding luxury car. The deceased was later identified as 50-year-old Shiv Nath. As per police reports, Sahni and his friends were in the car as it ran over the victim, Shiv Nath, who was trying to cross the road in the North Campus of Delhi University.

Delhi: A Delhi University student, accused of hitting a 50-year-old man with his car, on 10th January near Maurice Nagar later released on bail. The man who was hit by the car, died on the spot. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

According to initial reports, the Sinha told police that the victim came in front of the car from nowhere. Reports suggested that the impact was so massive that the victim flung around 50 meters. Sources said that the victim was a homeless man. The victim, Shiv Nath, succumbed to his injuries before even being rushed to the hospital. The accused is said to be the son of a businessman from Punjabi Bagh area. After being tracked down by the police, Abhinav Sahni was booked for rash driving and also causing death due to negligence. However, the accused was later released on bail. This is not the first instance where a life was lost due to rash driving in the national capital.