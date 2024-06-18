Delhi Hits 50°C Feels-Like Temperature Amid Heatwave Crisis Across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, once again, issued a red alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab as an intense heatwave grips the regions. It has been noted that the temperatures have soared above 46 degrees Celsius across North India, including in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the past week. This extreme heat has even resulted in the deaths of 22 people in Bihar over the last 24 hours due to severe heat and high humidity that has been persisting.

Besides this, in the national capital, the maximum temperature in the forthcoming days is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius which is significantly higher than the average temperature that Delhi witnesses during the month of June. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department reported that the heat index, or “feels-like” temperature had surged to a sweltering 50 degrees Celsius. This underscores the severity of the current situation of heatwave. The high ground temperatures were also reported to cause a technical snag that delayed a Delhi to West Bengal IndiGo flight by over three hours.

Nonetheless, according to the IMD, the national capital can expect to experience some relief from the scorching heat starting Wednesday due to scattered rains and dust storms, long-term respite remains elusive. The IMD has indicated that any significant reduction in heat will be contingent upon the arrival of the monsoon. “Real abatement of heat will occur only once monsoon arrives,” an official from the IMD had stated. He had also added that it will take more than 12 days for monsoon to reach Delhi.

Heatwave Conditions Extend Across Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir

The heatwave is not confined to the plains. In Uttarakhand, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, while Mussoorie sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. Even traditionally cooler hill towns like Pauri and Nainital are experiencing unusually high temperatures due to a lack of rainfall over the past three months. Himachal Pradesh has also been affected, with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees above average. In Jammu and Kashmir, Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, and Jammu saw the mercury rise to 44.3 degrees Celsius.

With Prayagraj recording a blistering 47.6 degrees Celsius, the state of Uttar Pradesh, along with other parts of North India, still continue to face the brunt of extreme heat with little to no immediate relief in sight.

Experts Weigh In on Heatwave and Monsoon Delays

Former Director General of the India Met Department, KJ Ramesh took the opportunity to mention that while relief from the heatwave was initially expected this week, a recent shift in the winds through the Arabian Sea has delayed the cooling of the plains. “Another reason is that the monsoon is stagnant over West Bengal since June 1. As long as monsoon does not cover these areas, north India will remain under a continuous heatwave,” he explained.

Mr. Saxena, another expert, added that while Delhi might see some “intermittent relief” from duststorms and scattered showers, these will only provide temporary respite lasting a few hours or half a day. “intermittent relief” due to duststorms and scattered showers but they can only provide relief “for a few hours or half a day”.

Monsoon Expected to Bring Long-Term Relief

According to the weather department, a fresh western disturbance is expected to approach northwest India after Wednesday, potentially bringing some relief to the national capital. However, real abatement of the heat will only occur once the monsoon arrives, which is expected to take more than 12 days. “After June 27, most areas of Uttar Pradesh will get relief followed by western UP, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab,” he said.

