In a case of honour killing, family members of a woman killed her 23-year-old boyfriend in front of her eyes in Delhi’s Khyala, police said on Friday. The man, a professional photographer, had a relationship with the 20-year-old woman but her family did not approve of their relationship. The deceased, who lived in the neighbourhood, was stabbed to death after an argument broke out between the two families.

The incident occurred at 9 pm. During the altercation, the woman’s father, mother, uncle and her minor brother caught hold of Ankit and stabbed him in the neck. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have arrested the father, mother and uncle of girl and have registered a case of murder against them. Reports say that the deceased was in a relationship with the woman for last three years but her parents were against it as they belonged to two different communities.

They had even threatened the man to cut ties with the woman, failing which he will have to face the wrath of the family. “During the investigation, it was found that they caught and stabbed Ankit in the neck. The woman’s family was against their relationship as they belonged to different communities and had threatened Ankit to disassociate himself with her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijay Kumar, said. “Except for the minor brother, the woman’s mother, father and uncle have been arrested,” he added.

With IANS inputs