In order to be more pre-planned and raising security level at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, authorities are planning to procure bullet-proof vehicles for airport security which will be handover to CISF’s Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), who will be trained to react first if there is a crisis situation in the future. The move has been taken after Bureau of Civil Aviation recently gave the green signal after which Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) purchased the vehicles. According to reports, per unit cost of the bullet proof vehicles will be somewhere around Rs 25 to 40 lakh which will also have light machine gun installed in them. The vehicles will also be bomb resistant.

Delhi’s IGI airport is one among the hypersensitive airports of the country and needs full proof security systems in case of any emergency. At a time when the world has already witnessed a lone-wolf attack or vehicular terrorist attack, the new systems will help security teams, to counter such attacks and protect one of the busiest airports in the world in a better way. Currently, reports suggest that the authorities are planning to have seven such vehicles.

According to reports, this development to procure bullet proof vehicles has been taken after intelligence agecnies issue a number of alerts about the possibility of such an attack.

Speaking about the security at the IGI Airport, an official said that they have adequate security checks before anybody gets inside the terminal, therefore, no attack can take place inside the terminal. However, the new bullet-proof vehicles will protect and surveillance around the periphery of the airport.

