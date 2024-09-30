Delhi: Iran And Palestine Representatives Condole Hezbollah Leader

The India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi recently hosted a condolence meeting to honor Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous week. This event attracted significant attention, with notable figures such as Iraj Elahi, the Iranian Ambassador to India, and Adnan Abu Al-Hija, the Palestinian Ambassador, both delivering impassioned speeches.

Ambassador Al-Hija characterized Nasrallah as a “resistance leader,” highlighting his role in defending Lebanon and the Palestinian cause against what he described as the “war criminal regime” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He labeled Netanyahu’s government as “extremist” and emphasized Hezbollah’s substantial political and military presence in Lebanon. Al-Hija noted that Hezbollah is a key component of an Iran-supported Axis of Resistance, which also encompasses the Palestinian militant group Hamas, reinforcing the complex alliances in the region.

MUST READ: Mehbooba Mufti Labels Netanyahu As The ‘Biggest Terrorist After Hitler

The ambassador expressed deep skepticism regarding the likelihood of achieving a ceasefire to resolve the ongoing violence, painting a grim picture for potential diplomatic solutions amid the heightened tensions.

On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirming India’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region during this turbulent period.

This gathering in Delhi reflected the intense political sentiments surrounding the recent violence and underscored the intricate network of alliances that shape the current geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. The event not only mourned Nasrallah’s death but also served as a platform for expressing solidarity against perceived aggression, highlighting the broader implications for regional politics.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt’s ‘Green War Room’ To Tackle Winter Pollution