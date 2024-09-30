Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi: Iran And Palestine Representatives Condole Hezbollah Leader

The condolence meeting in Delhi for Hassan Nasrallah showcased strong opposition to Israel, with ambassadors expressing doubts about peace prospects in the region.

Delhi: Iran And Palestine Representatives Condole Hezbollah Leader

The India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi recently hosted a condolence meeting to honor Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous week. This event attracted significant attention, with notable figures such as Iraj Elahi, the Iranian Ambassador to India, and Adnan Abu Al-Hija, the Palestinian Ambassador, both delivering impassioned speeches.

Ambassador Al-Hija characterized Nasrallah as a “resistance leader,” highlighting his role in defending Lebanon and the Palestinian cause against what he described as the “war criminal regime” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He labeled Netanyahu’s government as “extremist” and emphasized Hezbollah’s substantial political and military presence in Lebanon. Al-Hija noted that Hezbollah is a key component of an Iran-supported Axis of Resistance, which also encompasses the Palestinian militant group Hamas, reinforcing the complex alliances in the region.

MUST READ: Mehbooba Mufti Labels Netanyahu As The ‘Biggest Terrorist After Hitler

The ambassador expressed deep skepticism regarding the likelihood of achieving a ceasefire to resolve the ongoing violence, painting a grim picture for potential diplomatic solutions amid the heightened tensions.

On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirming India’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region during this turbulent period.

This gathering in Delhi reflected the intense political sentiments surrounding the recent violence and underscored the intricate network of alliances that shape the current geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. The event not only mourned Nasrallah’s death but also served as a platform for expressing solidarity against perceived aggression, highlighting the broader implications for regional politics.

ALSO READ: Delhi Govt’s ‘Green War Room’ To Tackle Winter Pollution

Filed under

Delhi condolence meeting Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Israel Airstrike Palestinian solidarity

Also Read

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox