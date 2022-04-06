The Delhi Jal Board rescinded the directive, which gave all Muslim employees a two-hour respite every day during Ramzan

The Delhi Jal Board rescinded the directive, which gave all Muslim employees a two-hour respite every day during Ramzan, with immediate effect on Tuesday (April 5).

On Monday, the DJB announced that it has decided to grant Muslim employees short leave (roughly two hours per day). According to DJB, “During Ramzan, that is, April 3 to May 2 or until the date of Idu’l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they complete their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work does not suffer.”

On Tuesday, a circular stated, “On April 4, 2022, a circular was published allowing Muslim employees to take short leave (about two hours per day) during Ramzan. The Competent Authority has now decided to revoke the above-mentioned Circular with immediate effect.”